LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.41% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 564.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MISL opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.97.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

