LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.51% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

