LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.45% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 47,111 shares during the period.

KBWY opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

