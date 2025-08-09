LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 299.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

CGCV stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.40 million and a P/E ratio of 23.69. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

