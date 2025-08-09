LPL Financial LLC Has $10.20 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMW opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

