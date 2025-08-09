LPL Financial LLC Has $10.45 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.16% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $518.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

