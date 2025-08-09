LPL Financial LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,366,000 after purchasing an additional 718,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1,724.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 656,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 706.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 974.5% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,328 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Arete Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

JD.com Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

