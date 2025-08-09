LPL Financial LLC Has $9.63 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 650,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after buying an additional 68,068 shares during the last quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 140,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FDIS stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $104.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

