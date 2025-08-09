LPL Financial LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.54% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1,236.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 174,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $600.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.