LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,291 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.56% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 92,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Accredited Investor Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.60 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

