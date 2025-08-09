LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

