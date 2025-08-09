LPL Financial LLC Purchases 140,885 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,885 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

