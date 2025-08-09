LPL Financial LLC Purchases 31,687 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Midstream Partners worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,824,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,385,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400,891 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,064,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,903,000 after buying an additional 159,016 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,273,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,509,000 after buying an additional 1,366,341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 458,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,683,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,708,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.66%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.