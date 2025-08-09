LPL Financial LLC Purchases 38,446 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Reddit worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,325,000 after acquiring an additional 211,636 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 804,591 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $204,054,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $157,984,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 963,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 304,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $15,482,700.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,966,251.85. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $3,529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 333,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,268,937.84. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,309 shares of company stock worth $63,881,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDDT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

Reddit stock opened at $215.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 195.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.