LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,986 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Sunoco worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.85%.

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

