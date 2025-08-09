LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CW stock opened at $472.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.95. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $517.09.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

