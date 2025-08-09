LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Knife River worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,829,000 after buying an additional 603,170 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knife River by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 983,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knife River by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 906,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Knife River by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after acquiring an additional 400,954 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.03. Knife River Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.26 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Knife River from $114.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNF

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.