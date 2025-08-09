LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 376,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on OGE shares. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Insider Activity

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

