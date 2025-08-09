LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,731 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.