LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

OLLI opened at $135.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

