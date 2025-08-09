LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,854 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natera by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $151.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 1.76. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $771,634.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,237.84. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $239,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 151,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,167.50. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,542. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Natera from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.18.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

