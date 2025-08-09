LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,883 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,578 shares of company stock worth $2,060,191. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.94. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.14 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.