LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,392 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Avery Dennison by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

Shares of AVY opened at $170.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.97. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $224.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

