LPL Financial LLC Sells 71,790 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 579.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

