LPL Financial LLC Sells 85,871 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,871 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1509 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

