Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,190 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ambarella by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

