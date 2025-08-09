Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,190 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ambarella by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella
In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ambarella Stock Performance
AMBA stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.08.
Ambarella Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
