Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,317 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,159,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,730.40. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,216. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

