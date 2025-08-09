Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 52,658 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Gossamer Bio worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOSS. Wedbush upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.96. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 344.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

