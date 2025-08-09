Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,849,000 after buying an additional 80,676 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $28,641,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 71,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

