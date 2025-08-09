Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE DT opened at $46.24 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.