Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 3,228.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $6.92 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BVS

About Bioventus

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.