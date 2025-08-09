Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $38,727.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Avista Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

