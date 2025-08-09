Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Autoliv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 793,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,168,000 after purchasing an additional 91,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 63.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,041.76. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $112.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Autoliv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

