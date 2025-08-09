Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. Gladstone Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $610.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 84.60%. The company had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Corporation will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 685.0%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLAD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Gladstone Capital from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.