Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 10,359 CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,792,000 after acquiring an additional 411,485 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $71,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,069,000 after purchasing an additional 322,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 471,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNX opened at $29.08 on Friday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

