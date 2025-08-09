Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

