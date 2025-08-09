Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $278,000 Holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 266.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Enovis by 506.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 144.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Enovis by 57.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENOV. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

ENOV stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. Enovis Corporation has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

