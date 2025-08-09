Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $283,000 Position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Albany International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Albany International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AIN opened at $60.96 on Friday. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

