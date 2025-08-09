Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $288,000 Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.