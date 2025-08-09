Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 237.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 626.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGS opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

