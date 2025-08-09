Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,261,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 398,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,831,000 after buying an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,919,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,350,000 after buying an additional 166,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $217.58. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

