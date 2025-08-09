Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $341,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,799,000 after buying an additional 2,680,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,614,000 after buying an additional 484,497 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after buying an additional 517,989 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,433,000 after buying an additional 230,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after buying an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $130.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.