Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $378,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.12.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

