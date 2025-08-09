Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 175.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 592,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HE opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

