Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,709,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,450,000 after purchasing an additional 440,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,777,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 156,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,982,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 377,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.