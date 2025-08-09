Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,692,667 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after buying an additional 88,825 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,088,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,334,000 after buying an additional 303,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

