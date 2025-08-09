Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Viant Technology by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Viant Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $780.25 million, a P/E ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $117,196.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 365,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,194.08. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,506.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,293.88. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,125 shares of company stock valued at $430,048. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

