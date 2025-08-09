Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $268,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HII opened at $264.54 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.42%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

