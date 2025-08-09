Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $334,000 in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,203 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. BOK Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.88.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.21. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BOK Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price target on BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.