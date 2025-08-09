Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $343,000 in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 464.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

NYSE SLVM opened at $40.50 on Friday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.60 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

